$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.19. J M Smucker reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SJM opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

