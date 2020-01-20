$3.62 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce $3.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.36 to $16.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $19.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $298.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.59. The company has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

