$4.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) will report $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $14.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.47 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $84.73 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $882.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

