$5.49 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $4.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in United Rentals by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

