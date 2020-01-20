888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities downgraded 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 888 Holdings Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.67).

LON:888 opened at GBX 150.18 ($1.98) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.16. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $559.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

