Aave (LEND) Market Cap Hits $26.13 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Aave token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Kyber Network, Bibox and Binance. During the last week, Aave has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $26.13 million and $3.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Alterdice, BiteBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

