ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.98 Million

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $58.98 million and $45.62 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDAX, BitForex and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003906 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027515 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,003,278,740 coins and its circulating supply is 555,416,914 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

ABBC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, IDAX, DOBI trade, RightBTC, BitForex, OOOBTC, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.