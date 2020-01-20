Abulaba (AAA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Abulaba has a total market cap of $769.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 122.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

