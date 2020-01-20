AC3 (AC3) Trading 46.1% Lower Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, AC3 has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $161,397.00 and $15.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

