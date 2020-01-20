Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $393,529.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $393,529.00 and approximately $510,395.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.01938035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.03979948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00666809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00755635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00101813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00614160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

