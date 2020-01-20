AdHive Price Up 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 95.2% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $106,944.00 and $328.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

