Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Achieves $2.34 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1,133.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00759037 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004943 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

