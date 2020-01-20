Aergo (AERGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Aergo token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1.19 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

