AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) PT Raised to GBX 569

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

LON:AFHP opened at GBX 398 ($5.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.87. AFH Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

