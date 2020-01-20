AICHAIN Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One AICHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinBene, FCoin and CoinEgg. AICHAIN has a total market capitalization of $493,586.00 and $35,074.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036721 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038627 BTC.

AICHAIN is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me.

AICHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, FCoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DEx.top, BigONE, BCEX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

