AidCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,753.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $676,154.00 and approximately $8,753.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.