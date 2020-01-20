Airbloc (ABL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.36 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.46 million and $2.36 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

