Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €153.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €141.92 ($165.03).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €137.84 ($160.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €126.83. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.