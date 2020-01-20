Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €178.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €178.00 ($206.98) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €141.92 ($165.03).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €137.84 ($160.28) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €131.16 and a 200-day moving average of €126.83.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

