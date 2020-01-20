Akroma Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $6,293.00 and $15.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.01929771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00101689 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

