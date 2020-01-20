Aladdin (ADN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01932950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.03973646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00665198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00753673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00102889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010290 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00617838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,708,711,443 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

