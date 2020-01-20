All Sports Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $63,993.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

