AllSafe Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. AllSafe has a market cap of $166,225.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

