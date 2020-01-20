Almeela Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,653.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Almeela token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $384,812.00 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

