alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €17.10 ($19.88) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.18 ($19.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.74 and a 200-day moving average of €15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

