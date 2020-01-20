Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $359,078.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.