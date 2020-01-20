Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $52,412.40 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,064 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $52,412.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 573,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

