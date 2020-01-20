Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.97. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.18.

MCO stock opened at $257.63 on Monday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average of $218.66.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

