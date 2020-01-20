Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $352,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 191,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

