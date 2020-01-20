Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 20th (AIOSF, CIOXY, CNVVY, EA, H, ILMN, LGDDF, MIC, RRR, SMUUY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 20th:

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EA’s net bookings and live services revenues are expected to benefit from portfolio strength from franchises including Apex Legends, Ultimate Team in FIFA and Madden NFL, The Sims 4 and FIFA Online. Moreover, the company is witnessing growth in active player accounts, owing to increased engagement in popular franchises like FIFA, The Sims 4 and Apex Legends. Live services growth is a key catalyst. Notably, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, launched in October, is a hit. Moreover, EA has a strong slate of releases for the rest of fiscal 2020. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Apex Legends 2, launched in July, was a disappointment. Moreover, it faces intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two.”

Hydro One (TSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CSFB currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $341.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Illumina’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. It is encouraging to note that revenues grew across the company’s high and low throughput categories. Illumina continues with its robust performance across a broad range of sequencing applications. NovaSeq outpaced HiSeq X to become the most sequencing data generating platform, repeating its past performance on an annualized basis. The launch of AncestryHealth Plus and the partnership with QIAGEN N.V, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the third quarter also buoy optimism. It posted solid results in the third quarter of 2019, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On the flip side, contraction in both research and development expenses and selling, general & administrative expenses are concerning for the company.”

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$60.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s heavy reliance on debt funding and high operating expenses remains a concern. Also, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind. For 2020, estimates have have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding the company’s growth potential. However, Red Rock Resorts’ Las Vegas operation has been a key growth driver over the past few quarters. It also banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. The company is already witnessing double-digit revenue growth at the property segment and is very much optimistic about its performance in the future.”

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

