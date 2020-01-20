Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $69.99. 372,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

