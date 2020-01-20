Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 255,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.