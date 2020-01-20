Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 1,099,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,463. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

