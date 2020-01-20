Analysts Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. GoPro reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.29. 4,487,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,459. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 28.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.