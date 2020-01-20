Analysts Expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Visteon posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

NYSE:VC opened at $89.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

