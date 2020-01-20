Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BOSS opened at €43.36 ($50.42) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.08 and a 200 day moving average of €47.25. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

