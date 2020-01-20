Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $43.70 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

