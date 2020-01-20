Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

12/19/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Banco Sabadell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,066. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 691,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 721,604 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

