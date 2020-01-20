Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $295.00.

1/13/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its cloud security products drives Palo Alto’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Several deal wins and growing adoption of its next-generation security platforms were positives. Strong traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings is another tailwind. Also, Palo Alto’s continued efforts to bring automation across its product portfolio by using AI and ML are boosting its footing in the cloud security market. Palo Alto’s recent acquisition synergies are also expected to boost revenues, going forward. However, continued acquisitions and heavy investment in marketing are hurting the company’s operating margin. Furthermore, U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is expected to negatively impact the bottom line. Volatile spending environment is also a negative. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/28/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $264.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $247.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $242.07. 1,026,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.14 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,450 shares of company stock worth $8,670,071. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after buying an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

