Analysts Set $68.00 Target Price for Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $68.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pyxus International an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of PYX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 554,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.75. Pyxus International has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxus International by 658.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxus International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pyxus International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pyxus International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

