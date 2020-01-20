Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BNZL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (LON: BNZL):

1/13/2020 – Bunzl had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/9/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/8/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Bunzl had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/17/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/16/2019 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2019 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bunzl stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,075 ($27.30). 271,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,085.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,074.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

