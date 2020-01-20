Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

1/16/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/15/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/9/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/6/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

12/20/2019 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

CPT stock opened at $109.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.