Analyzing Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) & Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21% Howard Bancorp 10.08% 6.04% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Howard Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16 Howard Bancorp $98.25 million 3.26 -$3.83 million $0.65 25.86

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Howard Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is more favorable than Howard Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) beats Howard Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

