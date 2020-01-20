Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,248.66 ($29.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,005.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.