Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

APF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

LON:APF opened at GBX 184 ($2.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Vanessa Dennett acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total value of £185,000 ($243,357.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,920 shares of company stock worth $4,798,480.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

