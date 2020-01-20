Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $965,022.00 worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.95 or 0.05536942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, ABCC, CoinExchange, Upbit, BitMax, Bgogo, IDEX, Bitinka, Coinone and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

