Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0365

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $76,926.00 and $44.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

