Apex Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns. Apex has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $16,148.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apex has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

