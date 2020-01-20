Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 4% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007552 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

