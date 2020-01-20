ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $23,433.00 and $61.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05375202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

